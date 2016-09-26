Reader Opinion: Lueck supports small business
Small business (business' employing between 1 and 20 persons) is the "backbone" of our economy and employs approximately 90 percent of Americans, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Unfortunately the U.S. has been losing more small business then we have created each year since 2009. We need to make our state competitive in order for people to take the risk and start a new business and employing more people!
The state's largest small business group, the National Federation of Independent Business Minnesota, has awarded the prestigious NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award upon State Rep. Dale Lueck! Without small business where would 90 percent of us work? That's just one of the reasons I'll be voting for State Rep. Dale Lueck on Nov. 8!
Dan Willett
Deerwood