Reader Opinion: Layman for small businesses

Being a northern Minnesota small business owner has never been easy. Skyrocketing health insurance makes it nearly unaffordable. That's why we need a new voice in the Legislature to tackle this issue.

Sandy Layman has spent her life listening to business owners and addressing their needs. She knows health insurance is a barrier to business development, and she proposes tax credits for individual insurance policy holders to level the playing field for those outside the MNsure system.

Sandy will make insurance rate solutions that address the unique needs of small business owners in rural Minnesota a priority, because she understands how important local business is to our communities.

If you're a business owner, or want to see local businesses play a larger role in our rural economy, join with me in supporting Sandy Layman for state representative.

Chuck Miller

Owner, Floor to Ceiling Store

Grand Rapids