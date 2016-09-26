Reader Opinion: I want to know how

The paper this morning, Wednesday, had a column by Cal Thomas on the questions that Lester Holt should ask the candidates at the debate next week. I thought it was good but, more to the point, would be a rule that the candidates have to give specifics. That Trump can't say, "Trust me" and Hillary can't say, "What does it matter?" Most of the things I have heard them both say don't hold water. I want a moderator who says "Nope. Wrong answer, try again and this time tell me just how you are going to do that."

The candidates must think we are a bunch of idiots. They just spit something out there and hope we go for it. We play into their hands by not saying, "Why and how?" I personally would not be afraid to ask Donald how he is going to make Mexico pay for his wall when Mexico has already said they won't. I won't be afraid to ask him how he is going to round up all the Muslim people and send them back to their native country. I want to know how, step by step and if you don't know how, then quit talking about it.

Elizabeth Warren was not afraid to ask tough questions of the Wells Fargo CEO. I was impressed. Sorry but the Democrats have the wrong woman running. To both candidates I say this—quit making promises you can't keep. Quit saying "I'm going to" and say "We're going to" because this is not a dictatorship and your powerless without cooperation from Congress. The guy that's leaving can attest to that.

Mike Holst

Crosslake