Reader Opinion: God's judgment

Democratic candidate for vice president, Tim Kaine, told the Human Rights Campaign that as a devout Roman Catholic he has changed his mind about gay marriage and that his church may follow suit one day. He said, "I think it's going to change because my church also teaches me about a creator who, in the first chapter of Genesis, surveyed the entire world, including mankind, and said, 'It is very good.'" At this point in history there were two people on this earth, Adam and Eve. By the third chapter of Genesis we read that God is not happy with his creation's behavior. God's creation was "very good," man's disobedience has resulted in God's punishment. Throughout the Bible we see God's judgment for mankind's sin, including the sin of homosexuality.

Because of our disobedience God has provided His Son as the required sacrifice for our sins.

A second thought: the Dispatch editorial and comments page are almost fully devoted to national events. Much of the comments are about events that the Dispatch does not print due to their decision to focus on local news. We get the opinions but not the story it is commenting on. I did not find the story on Tim Kaine's comments in the paper.

Tim Almquist

Brainerd