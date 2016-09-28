Reader Opinion: Vote for Wussow

I have known Patrick Wussow for over 25 years. I know he is honest, hard working and understands how the government operations work. His experience with his past and present jobs in government will be a huge benefit to the city of Brainerd. Patrick will take the time to listen to the concerns of the community and he will work hard to achieve the goals of the city to promote leadership to build the city of Brainerd back to a thriving community.