Reader Opinion: Thanks to Bob Nelson

I would like to weigh-in with my comments concerning the discipline of Bob Nelson by the Crow Wing County Board. The article states that Mr. Nelson accepts his failure to submit reports to the board was a "bad oversight on his part." I accept that administrative duties are important to the operation of both government and commercial operations. However, I want to also state that providing services to the veteran is critical and may have contributed to his oversight. In April of this year I learned of the support provided veterans by the Crow Wing County Veterans Service Office and went to the office for assistance. My contact was with the assistant veterans service officer who did initiate my case. I heard nothing for two months and finally went back to the Veterans Service Office to do a personal follow-up as telephone calls and emails hadn't been answered. This time I had an opportunity to speak with Mr. Nelson and he immediately directed me down the correct path with the VA and I now receive service connected benefits. The lack of an assistant veterans service officer likely impacted time available to Mr. Nelson and the county board apparently realized there were extenuating circumstances by limiting the discipline imposed. I would hope that the county fills the assistant veterans service officer position and Mr. Nelson follows through on the completion of administrative duties. My thanks to Mr. Nelson.