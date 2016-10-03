Reader Opinion: Share the wealth

Regarding the Sept. 29 Guest Opinion, wow, so according to some sources Trump scored a gentleman's C in the debate. If C stood for classless I would agree. I listened to the debate and I did not note Trump had a plan nor does he think he lives in the world the rest of us do. He believes it is right to pay poverty level incomes in other countries, to hide his wealth and not pay federal taxes and to even insult and degrade others who do not fit his perception of how one should look physically. I don't live in his mindset and am grateful I don't. Also interesting in the Guest Opinion was a discussion on accountability and safety nets. I wonder when a man has billions why he believes and others like him believe they are the chosen ones and can evade paying federal taxes to further build their selfish safety nest. As far as schools go, I like diversity—Montessori and those who choose to homeschool and I like public schools. If we were to lose our public schools what could occur is only those with wealth would be able to afford schools, religions could decide only certain sexes could attend certain schools. It would limit options for many of our children. Also racism is a human problem, we need to acknowledge it to change it and recognize how complicated and deep it is. This is about humanity folks, it puzzles me how those that scream loudest about religion are often the least concerned about our humanity. Also if Trump cared for our veterans and law enforcement wouldn't he be front and center willing to pay his fair share of taxes rather than patting himself on the back for being able to hide his wealth?