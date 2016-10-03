Reader Opinion: God help us

A lot has been made of the two presidential candidates' ages. So, my cartoon would show that the rigors of the campaigning caught up to them by the next debate. Trump would come on stage with a walker and Hillary with a cane. Somewhere during the debate, Hillary says, "If you say that one more time, I'm going to hit you with my cane!" Trump gives her a raspberry and his dentures fall out. I wish there was more humor in this election!

Next, I would draw Obama standing on stage as he's bullying blacks to vote for Hillary to keep his legacy going. I would have Rev. Wright standing next to Obama beaming like a proud father and telling him how proud he was for doing so much for him, "You turned America so far from God, He can never bless this Country again! And you said you weren't listening all those years you went to my church!"

Obama reminds me of the Bible character King Saul, Israel's first king, who was said to have good looks and height, the people loved him and God appointed, but like Obama, God regretted later by how he thought of himself above God! Yup, deja vu all over again. God help us like He did Israel. Amen.

Stephen L. Heinecke

Baxter