Reader Opinion: Common respect

The Sept. 8 "Presidential coin toss" writer says he is going to flip a coin to decide who to vote for.

Hillary Clinton (Democratic Party) and Gary Johnson (Libertarian Party) are in favor of legalized killing of babies. I am not a Trump fan, but common respect and a normal conscience tells us that children's lives certainly need to have priority over economic policies.

In the recent news was the canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta. Here is what she said at a 1994 National Prayer Breakfast with President Clinton and Hillary in attendance: "I feel that the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself. And if we accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?"

George Orwell once said: "In a time of universal deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act."

Phil Drietz

Delhi