Reader Opinion: In denial but learning

When we meet someone who is in denial about climate change, remember they are grieving for all the people and beauty of our earth being lost every day. All over the planet, people's lives are being transformed and the once reliable natural resources are disappearing. People in climate change denial need our compassion so they may learn to help the rest of us already deeply involved in keeping fossil fuels in the ground.

Deniers may be grieving for Colombians whose lakes have dried up and the living they made from fishing and duck hunting is gone. They may be concerned for the Alaskans who fished and hunted walrus but their ice is gone and their homes are falling into the ocean. They may be sad about people living in the tropics who suffer from Zika and Dengue fever and other diseases that flourish with increased heat and moisture.

Some are not so worldly and are sad for the things close to home like the trout in the streams dying off from warm diseased water. Or maybe they cry for the forests of the Rocky Mountains that burn like tinder boxes from years of heat and beetle infestations.

Be kind to them and know that they want to help and will when they get past this awful stage of grief. Great headway is being made in stopping pipelines, coal mines, and fracking of gas wells. Keeping the fossil fuels in the ground is the logical path for humanity because all the power we need is given to us daily from the sun and we don't have to dig for it or pay for it. It is good to save money and save the planet.

Neal Lesmeister

Baxter