Reader Opinion: Internet access

Don Davis in a recent Capitol Chatter story in the Dispatch, suggested that introducing broadband to rural areas will encourage exodus to the cities, as access to speedy internet service will open worlds of employment opportunities. Good point.

However, each successive invention or advance in human creativity may have preceded the internet. I suggest that first, as Kurt Vonnegut aptly pointed out in "Galapagos," opposable thumbs have created all sorts of mischief for the human race. Secondly, the invention of the wheel allowed for these previously woefully uninformed country bumpkins to freely roam about the country.

Rather than deny these folks internet access, then, we should take away their wheels. That would keep them down on the farm where they belong. Or, as a more drastic measure, as Vonnegut suggested, we should evolve toward creatures without thumbs.

Either solution would suffice.

Lawrence R. Severt

Brainerd