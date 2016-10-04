Reader Opinion: Mars trip

So recently, we heard about the first trip to Mars in a spaceship, full of people. Hopefully in the next 10 years. I don't know much about Mars except that it's about as inhospitable as places can get. So a couple of things came to mind, the first and foremost being—why? Why spend billions of dollars to go someplace where nothing lives and for good reason. Are we out of places to build here on earth or is this a subtle way of saying, "I'm not sure if earth won't be even less inhospitable in the future." If this is the case, why not fix what we are doing to destroy it, by using the money for that. Now I am somewhat encouraged that this is a private venture and the government isn't paying for it but I wonder when the first rocket load of people don't come back, if they're going to have hard time getting more customers? I also wonder if the guy who dreamed this up is going on that first trip?