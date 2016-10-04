Reader Opinion: Mars trip
So recently, we heard about the first trip to Mars in a spaceship, full of people. Hopefully in the next 10 years. I don't know much about Mars except that it's about as inhospitable as places can get. So a couple of things came to mind, the first and foremost being—why? Why spend billions of dollars to go someplace where nothing lives and for good reason. Are we out of places to build here on earth or is this a subtle way of saying, "I'm not sure if earth won't be even less inhospitable in the future." If this is the case, why not fix what we are doing to destroy it, by using the money for that. Now I am somewhat encouraged that this is a private venture and the government isn't paying for it but I wonder when the first rocket load of people don't come back, if they're going to have hard time getting more customers? I also wonder if the guy who dreamed this up is going on that first trip?
Now I know that someone who is in favor of this project is going to tell me about all the jobs it will create. We heard that back when NASA was in its heyday. I wonder how many jobs we could create fixing this country up instead of looking for a new planet or is it too late for that. What has been the cost of the space station and all the shuttles and rockets and how has this made our country a better place to live in? How about if that money had been used to cure cancer or provide fresh drinking water to everyone. Maybe figure out a way to fix our infrastructure or educate the poor and disenfranchised.
Mike Holst
Crosslake