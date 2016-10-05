Reader Opinion: Words to live by

I'm Joseph Kroll's mother and I wanted to say these final words that haven't been said yet about Joseph that I feel are important, that people know exactly what Joseph said about life.

First, Joseph said to always find the best in every situation in life! And to pray about everything. Joe said, "You gotta keep your head up," and "Be thankful for what you got," "Never forget who you are and how you got there." "Always love who you care about."

Joey rapped music with his poetry and could have been a professional basketball player. His main purpose in life was his daughter who he shed many tears over. Joey's funeral was jammed packed at the church with many people who loved him. Joey will be missed by many and our love only gets stronger for him. He said to love your enemies, there are no unimportant people. Love 'mamma' Joey.

Mary Kroll

Brainerd