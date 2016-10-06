Reader Opinion: Deer population comes with cost

About 18 or 19 months ago the Minnesota DNR had a report in the Brainerd Dispatch that they wanted to increase the deer herd by 20 percent in some hunting zones and 50 percent in other zones.

At that time I wondered at what cost and impact this would have on all citizens. On Sept. 28, 2016, in the Brainerd Dispatch the State Farm Insurance report gave just one aspect of the impact on increasing the deer herd with Minnesota drivers facing a 1.3 percent higher chance of a collision with a deer.

Even with this small percentage increase do we need a high chance? Is 1 in 80 chance to hit a deer to low a risk for the DNR? The insurance report listed average claim cost which is just one factor in the overall impact. What about death of motorist, personal injury, lost work and a variety of other deer/vehicle related accident costs.

Then there are the costs many citizens experience like more fencing to protect gardens, deer repellents and application equipment, individual's time, simple things like loss of flowers and their replacement cost for the pleasure they provide homeowners. Sometimes I think the herd increase is just to secure more license money for the DNR. One wonders if the focus of the DNR is too small or self-centered. By the way I do have a deer hunting license.

Kent Rees

