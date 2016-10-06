Reader Opinion: Repeating history?

Maybe it's because I have been on years-long streak of reading a lot of historical fiction (Thanks, Brainerd Library for all the Ken Follett novels!) that recent events in our community and the rhetoric of one of our major party-endorsed candidates for president in regards to our Muslim neighbors sounds so frighteningly similar to that espoused by the Nazi Party in the run up to World War II.

All Jews everywhere were demonized for their religion and conspiracy theories about their intent to overthrow the "Christian" way of life abounded despite overwhelming evidence that most Jews, like everyone else, just wanted to live their lives. The ensuing Holocaust was a tragic example of how hate and fear of a group that can be made into the "other" brings out the very worst in humans. "Never Forget" became the promise we made that such atrocities would not be allowed to happen again.

The fear of imminent Muslim infiltration and overthrow of our way of life running rampant in our community and nation makes me wonder if we have broken our promise and forgotten the lessons we ought to have learned when the horrors of the Holocaust were revealed. If our collective memory as humans continues to be so poor, is the next step a requirement for Muslims to sew a star and crescent, rather than the Star of David of yesteryear, onto their clothes? I hope we can do—and be—better than that.

Cori Reynolds

Baxter