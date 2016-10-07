Reader Opinion: Supports Nystrom for 10A

We're writing to endorse Quinn Nystrom for Minnesota House 10A. She is the most qualified candidate and has demonstrated her enthusiasm and experience in community outreach and involvement. But we have more reason to vote for Quinn in November. Ten years ago our 13-year-old daughter, Meagan, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Quinn, also a diabetic, heard about Meagan and contacted her and a friendship developed. Quinn took time out of her busy schedule, while visiting Brainerd, to meet with Meagan and give her support and help her navigate the rough waters of having diabetes.

Quinn's support and encouragement made a major impact on Meagan's life. It gave her the confidence that diabetes was not going to stop her. Quinn has proven that it will also not stop her! We're grateful that Quinn came into Meagan's life and ours.

Quinn listens and cares. We enthusiastically support Quinn for the Legislature.

Steve and Edie Quinn

Brainerd