Reader Opinion: Clown threat needs clarification

Nowhere in the article did it mention why clowns would be considered a threat. In my experience, clowns are happy and funny and they used to a common sight at children's birthday parties. Writing the phrase "clown threat" without explaining it is like writing "birthday cake threat"—where's the threat? Why is this an issue? Wouldn't having clowns around be a good thing and not a bad thing?

You really need to consider the needs of ALL your readers. Some of us don't use social media and are too busy working to watch the news on TV, so we rely on the newspaper to keep us up-to-date. I'm more confused after reading the article than I was before I read it.

Carla Christopherson

Brainerd