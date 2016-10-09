Reader Opinion: Lifelong Commitment

I have known Quinn Nystrom since she was little girl and I have loved who she has become. Integrity, honesty and trustworthiness—those are qualities that describe Quinn. She is a concerned, caring advocate, reaching out to people who need help. Quinn is running for a political office, House District 10A, but I don't think of her as a politician. I am voting for Quinn because she will represent all the people in our district, not just Republicans or Democrats. She is a moderate and will be able to see both sides of the issues and work to compromise. Quinn is thoughtful and caring. Join me and cast your ballot for Quinn Nystrom.