Reader Opinion: Lifelong Commitment
I have known Quinn Nystrom since she was little girl and I have loved who she has become. Integrity, honesty and trustworthiness—those are qualities that describe Quinn. She is a concerned, caring advocate, reaching out to people who need help. Quinn is running for a political office, House District 10A, but I don't think of her as a politician. I am voting for Quinn because she will represent all the people in our district, not just Republicans or Democrats. She is a moderate and will be able to see both sides of the issues and work to compromise. Quinn is thoughtful and caring. Join me and cast your ballot for Quinn Nystrom.
Pat Kaune
Brainerd