Reader Opinion: To the Christian community

A recent speaker at the Oak Street Chapel in Brainerd attempted to generate fear and hatred. Certainly it is acceptable to disagree with the theology of any other religion, however, it is unacceptable to scapegoat or imply that the people of any ethnic group, race, or religion are inherently dangerous themselves and should be feared. We agree with the Oct. 7 Reader Opinion letter—we have quickly forgotten how this tactic was used against the Jewish people in the 1900s. As Christians we are commanded by Jesus to love—not just our friends, but also those we might perceive as enemies. These speakers, like Ron Branstner and Usama Dakdok, are brought here under the guise of teaching us about Islam but it seems to be a cleverly veiled message designed to instill fear and hatred.