Reader Opinion: Candidate forum

A surprising, even shocking situation occurred when current 12 year sitting board member and candidate Bob Nystrom told candidate Jeff Czeczok that the school board was obligated by state law to follow the district superintendent's directions regarding whether members of the school board can attend union negotiations.

Candidate Czeczok correctly told Mr. Nystrom that no such law exists and it is their responsibility as elected board members to direct the superintendent, who is subordinate to the school board's directions. Nystrom insisted that there is state law and the superintendent is similar to a CEO of a company and the board had no choice. Czeczok said he was surprised Nystrom would suggest such a false premise.

Following this discussion, Superintendent Larson said that all school board meetings were open to the public and they're required to give a three-day notice, per Minnesota Open Meeting Law.

Afterwards, I discussed the event with Czeczok and he then realized a fourth member of the School Board was there. Czeczok pointed out to me that the school board then had a quorum of the board present, yet did not provide public notice. They were, in effect, in violation of open meeting law.

It's concerning that sitting board members were citing laws that do not exist, while simultaneously failing to follow laws that do exist.

At least one candidate in the room understood how the public should be treated and the laws that actually do exist are to be followed.

The 25,000 plus voters in District 181 should have more opportunities to evaluate these five candidates via more formal candidate forums. After all, the school district does take roughly 50 percent of each taxpayer's property tax within the District.

Jan Burton

Brainerd