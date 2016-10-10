Reader Opinion: For rational human beings only

Obama asked American voters to take him at his word when he promised, "If you like your policy, you can keep your policy." We were asked to take his word that spending more on "shovel ready" jobs would somehow lower our national debt.

Bernie Sanders wanted us to take his word that free education and free health care for everyone is a right, but nobody has to pay for it except the ultra rich.

Hillary wants us to take her word for it that a silly video caused the death of our ambassador and three other Americans, and that she made a simple mistake by keeping 13 personal email devices on private servers. We are supposed to take her word that she never sold our foreign policy to other countries in return for billions. She wants us to take her word that she turned over all of her emails to Congress.

In each of these cases, our taking their word for it makes us reasonable people in the eyes of progressives.

But after two different speakers come to Brainerd, with both merely conveying the words within the Quran, the left labels them haters and bigots, and therefore we should ignore them as ridiculous zealots.

Why? Both of these speakers relayed to us what the Quran lays out as commands to its followers.

The Dispatch described one as an "anti-Islam presentation."

Yet these men merely laid out for all to see and hear just what Muslims are taught in Islam through their Quran.

Think about it: We're supposed to take leftist politicians at their word, all the while we are castigated for taking the Quran at its word, when it commands Muslims to wage war upon infidels at every opportunity.

Are we that stupid?

Apparently the left thinks so.

Tony Bauer

Nisswa