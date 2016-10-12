Reader Opinion: Why I'm voting Trump

"Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we will trust in the name of the Lord our God." Psalm 20:7. Who ever wins the election doesn't change God, just ask his followers.

We sure have two different choices for president this year. I'm going for the one that exemplifies the American spirit, giving it the old college try, failing, picking himself up by the boot strips and succeeding, not a commonly used word in D.C.!

The one I'm afraid of is, as secretary of state, a lot of countries suddenly felt generous and donated to the Clinton Foundation. We don't know if there's strings attached or paybacks from the White House maybe, if elected. Than there's her reckless security protocol she exhibits!

Trump is getting my vote. Is he perfect? No, who is?

Bless and help America, God, please! Amen.

Stephen L. Heinecke

Baxter