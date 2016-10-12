Reader Opinion: Vote for Nolan

Being recognized as one of the Top 10 Congressional Leaders in Washington, DC, while serving in the minority, is no small accomplishment. This acknowledgement was recently bestowed on our 8th District Congressman, Rick Nolan. He has been able to get many pieces of legislation signed into law that have significantly benefited our area which is no small feat when being in the minority. These successes and honors are not easily earned.

To receive these accolades and get legislation passed, a legislator must demonstrate certain criteria. They must be respected and trusted by their colleagues. They must work across the aisle in a bipartisan manner. They must be seen as someone who is knowledgeable and understands the issue at hand. They must have the experience needed to work within the process in order to bring their results to fruition. Nolan has continually demonstrated these characteristics. Vote for Nolan as our Congressman.

John Ward

Baxter