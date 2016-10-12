Deadline for endorsement letters is Nov. 1

The deadline for submitting a political endorsement for print or online at the Brainerd Dispatch is Nov. 1. The Dispatch will not print any political endorsement letter received after that date.

To accommodate a potential large amount of endorsement letters up to the deadline, the Dispatch will continue printing endorsement letters through Nov. 4.

Political endorsement letters are limited to 150 words and one letter per candidate will be allowed. As with all submissions, only one letter is allowed per week.