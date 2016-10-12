Reader Opinion: Islam is evil

Oh my God, really? Equating what happened to the Jews at the hands of the Nazi regime to how the Muslims are getting in this country! The nazis hatred of the Jews was racial and biological. The Jewish nation was blessed by God and, yes, there was a lot of conflict between the Christian and Jewish communities but also an economic battle. The Jews thrived in business and wherever they were they were making ends meet when other people were not. Jealousy reared its head in the Nazi regime and Hitler wanted the Jewish culture and wealth quenched. I have never seen the Jews in this country burn, rape, plunder and kill but I have seen what Islam and Muslims do. If you are a Christian or profess to be one God does tell us to love our enemy but take a look at Romans 12:9: "Let Love be unfeigned; abhorring evil, hold fast to what is good." We are to love our enemy but hate evil and the truth shows us what Islam really is—evil.