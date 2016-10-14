Reader Opinion: Bob Nelson helps people

families locally. Many of them are veterans and in my 28-plus years have had many an occasion to refer them to Bob. Never once has any of them complained about his work. In fact, many have called me and thanked me for sending them to Bob. One very recent case, a local vet, a friend, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He waited two weeks to get into the VA. He was sent home with a sleeping pill, pain medication and told we will be in touch. Six-plus weeks later he

was still waiting. I went to Bob, explained the delay and while I was in his office he was on the phone. Two days later he got help thanks only to Bob Nelson's intervention. Maybe the county board should consider an assistant to help him with their reports. I wonder how many of the county board are veterans. Crow Wing County vets, watch this situation.

Gary Bakken

Breezy Point