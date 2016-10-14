Reader Opinion: Worthy of respect
During the recent debate, Trump stated that he would appoint a special prosecutor to pursue criminal charges against Hillary Clinton. At the same time he wandered the stage, occasionally stalking behind his opponent.
Trump's prosecutor would understand the definition of assault and battery. Assault requires that the victim reasonably fear being harmed, such as in the case of a stalker. Battery requires actual physical contact with the victim, including grasping a victim's private parts.
With Trump looming behind her, Clinton would be justified in claiming a criminal assault charge from the prosecutor, even if he didn't grab.
Election of Hillary Clinton and Rick Nolan will maintain a government worthy of respect.
Rolf Westgard
St. Paul