Reader Opinion: Worthy of respect

Trump's prosecutor would understand the definition of assault and battery. Assault requires that the victim reasonably fear being harmed, such as in the case of a stalker. Battery requires actual physical contact with the victim, including grasping a victim's private parts.

With Trump looming behind her, Clinton would be justified in claiming a criminal assault charge from the prosecutor, even if he didn't grab.

Election of Hillary Clinton and Rick Nolan will maintain a government worthy of respect.

Rolf Westgard

St. Paul