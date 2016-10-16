Reader Opinion: Myth of the independent candidate

Well, I can tell you a few things. I they are going to vote to represent your voice, what about all the other constituents who might differ with you? What about when their conscience conflicts with what the constituency wants? And, finally, do they really have no idea about how politics works?

In the political world you need to know how to work with others, make compromises and have some base of allies and supporters from which to work. Without that you are like a lone voice in the wind with little or no connection to the media or the levers of power from which to effectively put your programs and ideas forward.

I doubt there has ever been a candidate who did not fall into one of these three categories:

1. A belief that there is some natural elite (often based on wealth and position) who should guide leadership with their superior insight and knowledge—basically Republican.

2. A belief that the voice of all the people should be heard and valued without regard to wealth or position and that they can be trusted to know what is best for their society—basically Democratic.

3. A belief that they will be willing to work for whomever offers the best deal for them—opportunist.

None of these are exactly independent and their basic beliefs will determine how they vote and what they support.

Bob Passi

Baxter