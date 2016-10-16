Reader Opinion: Nystrom for House 10A

"What you see is what you get" with Quinn Nystrom—honesty, openness, empathy, and energy. She has listened and been responsive to the citizens of Baxter and will be an advocate for the constituency of District 10A as a representative. Raised with the fundamental values of our community, she is both likeable and approachable. She comes to politics as non-partisan, with no hidden agenda, but with speaking skills, forthrightness, and determination to master the governmental docket. Her natural abilities and creative mind will bring fresh consensus building to Minnesota administration. Cast your vote for Quinn!