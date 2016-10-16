Reader Opinion: Nolan supports veterans

When Congress was about to pass a veterans funding bill that was woefully inadequate, Rick Nolan stood up and said "No!" He fought for veterans to get the funding for programs they need, like improving the VA and battling suicides in the military. There about 20 and 30 a day!

So I'm proud of Rick Nolan's work to do what's right, instead of what's easy.

You know what doesn't take a lot of courage? Stewart Mills is sitting at home hiding, instead of debating Congressman Rick Nolan last week on MPR, Almanac, and other places. Meanwhile Mills' inherited millions pay for false negative TV attacks that he doesn't have the guts to come out and defend.

Robert K. Nesheim

Baxter