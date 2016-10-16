Reader Opinion: Supports Stenglein
I am voting for Tiffany Stenglein for the Minnesota Senate because she is a tax agent and she knows how to work with finances. St. Paul needs more business people who know how to support and encourage businesses. Tiffany also supports expansion of broadband so local employers, large and small, are not hindered by a slow internet connection.
Tiffany graduated from Brainerd High School and chose to stay in the area. She cares about Crow Wing and Aitkin counties and making them a place people want to live and work. We are losing too many of our young professionals to the metro areas for jobs. Let's try to keep them here, we need them. Vote Stenglein for Senate on Nov. 8!
Sara Dunlap
Brainerd