We have been listening to the presidential candidates for over a year. How could anyone still be undecided? One is a calm, restrained person who gives actual facts, figures and answers to solutions and one is a rude, crude, puffed up, thin skinned, narcissistic bully who can't control his temperament, composure, ability to stop fabricating stories or insulting everybody he comes in contact with. What does it take for you to make a decision?