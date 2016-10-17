Reader Opinion: Stenglein worthy

As old remarks by Donald Trump have come to light in which he shows grave disrespect for women, many of the Republican Party faithful in Minnesota have scrambled to distance themselves from him. But not our local state senator, Carrie Ruud! She questioned on a local news channel why we are "even talking about that locker-room talk from 11 years ago ... I find it amazing we are even having that conversation." Senator Ruud's continuing support for Mr. Trump is like that old country song, "Stand by Your Man." Fortunately, there is a worthy alternative to Carrie Ruud on this year's ballot! Tiffany Stenglein is running for Senate District 10. I will be voting for Ms. Stenglein for Senate this year because sexual assault of women is never OK no matter who you are, what office you hold or how long ago it happened.