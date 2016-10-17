Reader Opinion: Heintzeman has integrity

As supporters of Representative Heintzeman, our friends are proud to display his signs in their yard. Recently, a volunteer with Quinn Nystrom, Heintzeman's challenger, stopped by their home in an attempt to change their votes. They didn't mind the visit, but they did mind this volunteer's conduct. Instead of giving voters a reason to vote for Ms. Nystrom this volunteer bad-mouthed Representative Heintzeman with outlandish claims and attacks on his record.

This type of negative campaigning may be the norm in presidential politics, it has no place in races here in the Brainerd lakes area.

Jim and Donna Larson

Merrifield