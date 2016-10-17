Reader Opinion: Supports Stenglein
I am voting for Tiffany Stenglein to represent Crow Wing and Aitkin counties in the Minnesota Senate. I had a conversation with her about the expanding aging population we are seeing in this area. We need to keep older Americans living in their own homes as long as possible, because that's what everyone wants and it's more cost effective. Tiffany understands the everyday issues that matter and she is able to see ahead to what is coming for our area and will help us prepare.
Tiffany is the third generation of her family to live in this area. Her grandparents owned a hardware store, her mother owned a restaurant and her father was a deputy sheriff. She has strong roots and she developed hardworking traits early in her life. Tiffany cares about this area and as a young professional she's chosen to live here. Vote Stenglein for Senate!
Eric Norquist
Brainerd