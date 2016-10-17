Reader Opinion: Supports Stenglein

I am voting for Tiffany Stenglein to represent Crow Wing and Aitkin counties in the Minnesota Senate. I had a conversation with her about the expanding aging population we are seeing in this area. We need to keep older Americans living in their own homes as long as possible, because that's what everyone wants and it's more cost effective. Tiffany understands the everyday issues that matter and she is able to see ahead to what is coming for our area and will help us prepare.