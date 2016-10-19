Reader Opinion: Vote Badeaux

Do you ever wonder who is in control of making decisions within our community? Do you wish you had more control over issues? Well, you can! Everyone is always so quick to complain or point the finger at others as to why Brainerd may be showing up on the "Worst Places to Live" list. But, guess what? Change starts with you! Bring your voice to the city, pair up with others who feel the same and start a movement! Do you know Dave Badeaux? He is ready to not only listen to his fellow community members, but he is ready to actually help steer us in the right direction! As a young, strong voice also trying to do my part to create a positive future for my children I know Dave has got my back! Why don't you join us in making Brainerd great again? Vote Dave Badeaux for City Council.