Reader Opinion: Get out and vote

Michelle Obama in her address in New Hampshire on Oct. 13, 2016, said something that made me shudder. She said, "Imagine waking up on Nov. 9 and looking into the eyes of your young son or daughter and telling them you didn't vote." Imagine it, really imagine it. What on earth has happened to us? Yes, we need change. Some have tried valiantly for the past eight years to effect that change. We all know why that has been Impossible. We need more people with Bernie Sander's voice and with Elizabeth Warren's courage and wisdom. We will get there, but God help us not with Donald Trump. Your vote is more important than ever. Call your friends; take them to the polls. We can not fail our children and grandchildren by failing to excoriate this cancer from our lives.