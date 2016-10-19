Reader Opinion: Wake up

The best-kept "dirty little secret" is that corporate welfare exceeds welfare for people. Meanwhile corporations earn record profits but their share of government taxes collected has fallen from a third to less than 10 percent. Predictably, Republicans insist welfare programs for people promote dependence but they are just fine for corporations. That stance insures that rivers of PAC money fill their election coffers.

You can perpetuate the interests of corporations by voting for Republicans Stewart Mills, Carrie Ruud and Dale Lueck. My four decades of working for big corporations convinced me they already have too much influence over our lives. Therefore I will vote for Rick Nolan, Tiffany Stenglein and Erin Wagner. They are committed to work for the real people who struggle daily to survive.

David Strand

Aitkin