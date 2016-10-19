Reader Opinion: Trump for president
Nov. 8 is almost here, we need to start thinking rationally. The next president will select four or five Supreme Court Justices. Our First Amendment rights or freedom of speech (not this PC or "hate speech" crap dictated by the "progressive" left), freedom of association, our Second Amendment rights, and so on are under attack. These are the things we are voting on in November.
The "allegations" of misconduct by Mr. Trump are a smoke screen to take our attention off of the importance of this election but if we elect Clinton she will accomplish Obama's dream of "fundamentally changing" America.
Mr. Trump has named several justices he would appoint to the court, all of whom take the Constitution seriously, making sure the decisions they make are constitutional, the only litmus test!
Nov. 8 I will be thinking rationally and voting for Donald Trump and the Constitution!
Dan Willett
Deerwood