Reader Opinion: Trump for president

The "allegations" of misconduct by Mr. Trump are a smoke screen to take our attention off of the importance of this election but if we elect Clinton she will accomplish Obama's dream of "fundamentally changing" America.

Mr. Trump has named several justices he would appoint to the court, all of whom take the Constitution seriously, making sure the decisions they make are constitutional, the only litmus test!

Nov. 8 I will be thinking rationally and voting for Donald Trump and the Constitution!

Dan Willett

Deerwood