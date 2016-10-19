Reader Opinion: Nastiness
Neither of our candidates are squeaky clean. If our Founding Fathers were making laws for today's society they would be much different. Term limits for Congress, no appointed life terms for judges. We need to get rid of career politicians. Mike Pence for president.
FDR must be rolling over in his grave. When he signed the Social Security act he said, "... no damn politician can ever scrap it." Whenever Congress needs more money, they raid Social Security. We need good business minds who will not get us another $20 trillion in debt.
Ramona Pedersen
Longville