Reader Opinion: Wagner is dedicated
I’m writing this letter in support of Erin Wagner. Erin is running for the Minnesota House District 10B. I point out that Erin is dedicated and determined to do all she can to prevent and eradicate any and all foreign species that has invaded our rivers, lakes and forests. Our beautiful Minnesota treasures must be preserved for everyone for all time.
Erin also believes that public ownership of all county, state and federal lands should continue to be owned by the the public. Which, of course, is all of us.
One more item I would bring to everyone's attention -- Erin strongly believes in the right of all citizens to vote for the candidate that best represents the issues that matter to them. She believes voters should not have put up with unnecessary and restrictive voter suppression laws. The right to vote is sacred. It is the heart of our democracy.
Joel Hoelz
Aitkin