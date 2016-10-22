Reader Opinion: Wagner is dedicated

Erin also believes that public ownership of all county, state and federal lands should continue to be owned by the the public. Which, of course, is all of us.

One more item I would bring to everyone's attention -- Erin strongly believes in the right of all citizens to vote for the candidate that best represents the issues that matter to them. She believes voters should not have put up with unnecessary and restrictive voter suppression laws. The right to vote is sacred. It is the heart of our democracy.

Joel Hoelz

Aitkin