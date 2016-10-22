Reader Opinion: Threat to democracy

Outside groups have spent $2.2 million to try and defeat Congressman Rick Nolan in 2016. Voters would be wise to fact check misleading claims and attack ads (about any candidate) just before Election Day.

Congressman Nolan has worked against Citizens United. A resolution he authored would institute a small donor public financing of elections instead of dark money PACs and special interest groups.

The Mills-Nolan race ranked second highest in outside spending in the 2014 U.S. House races. Groups spent a total of $12.6 million on that election. This outrageous spending will be repeated in 2016.

Isn’t that too much money to spend on a Congressional seat??

Marcia Ferris

Brainerd