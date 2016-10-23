Reader Opinion: No relief in sight

For anybody who cares about the welfare of the older generation (remember most of us get old) and we are hurting! There are millions (70 or so) of us Social Security recipients who will get a 0.3 percent increase in monthly benefits next year, the seventh year in a row that older Americans will have to settle for historically low raises.

There was no increase this year. Next year's benefit hike will be small because inflation is low (who is trying to kid who), driven in part by lower fuel prices. Since 2009-2015 the annual increases were 0 percent, -0 percent,-1.7 percent, -1.5 percent, -1.7 percent, -0 percent and -.03 percent.

The cost of medical, medications, phone, food, heat, insurance, cable/TT—the list goes on—just continues to increase. Like everything else, there is a breaking point, which would mean more and more people will be moved to the rolls of public assistance, costing the taxpayer more taxes.

There are over 70 million Americans affected by inflation with no increases to help offset the cost of living. Also, Medicare Part B premiums are expected to increase next year to the point of decreasing the monthly amount even more. No COLA and that is not a soft drink.

There seems to be no relief in sight.

Bill Fortune III

Brainerd