Reader Opinion: Keeping dogs safe

There is a major issue with the article "Family pets dying from poisons as mouse infestation hits region" in the Oct. 20 Dispatch. The article mentions a common rodent poison called bromethalin and the following paragraphs imply this interferes with blood clotting and can be treated with vitamin K. This is not true. Bromethalin is a nasty poison that causes brain damage within four hours of eating the bait. There is no antidote and once the poison is absorbed your local veterinarian may not be able to treat your dog. Sadly this poison has become very common and is killing family pets. There is another type of poison which interferes with blood clotting (a common one is called diphacinone) that can be treated with the vitamin K antidote. If your dog ate diphacinone and you start the antidote within 48 hours there is a good chance your dog will live. As a veterinarian I give my clients three rules of rodent poison to keep their dogs safe: 1) Do not use poison if you have a dog! 2) If you absolutely have to use poison, never ever leave it out unless it is locked in a bait station. 3) Never use bromethalin since it has no antidote. Use diphacinone so I have a chance to save your dog if it gets into the poison.