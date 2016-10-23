Reader Opinion: Excuses, excuses
Years ago I was a pretty good racquetball player; however, there were others who were better. And so I developed a mantra: "Never step on the court without an excuse." It could be an old football injury, my lumbago might be acting up, our dog had to be dewormed and it made me rushed, the scoring system is unfair—well, you get the idea. I could never lose simply because my opponent was a better player.
Imagine my surprise to learn that my advice has reached the folks aspiring to the presidency. Never could I have imagined that my mantra could have such far reaching effects.
Lawrence R. Severt
Brainerd