Reader Opinion: Time for change
Our Senate District 10 delegation to St. Paul last session showed their true loyalties to the Republican Party when they stonewalled DFL and Governor Dayton's targeted investments for Minnesota's future. Wiped out were a bonding bill for infrastructure including our crumbling roads and bridges, college tuition help for high school graduates, business supported transit and internet broadband and finally early childhood education guarantees for all Minnesota.
We need public policy leadership for our citizens. On Nov. 8, vote for Tiffany Stenglein, Erin Wagner and Quinn Nystrom, three young, knowledgeable and hardworking women who are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work for all Minnesotans.
Cordy Strand
Aitkin