Reader Opinion: Vote the platform
One of the two major party candidates will become president. Each represents their party platform. The platform impacts our nation not only the next four years, but beyond. The party platforms also apply to our state and federal representatives seeking office.
Do you know what is in each of the platforms? Be informed, go online and put in search words "Democratic Party Platform" and "Republican Party Platform." Read them and compare the directives on the issues as they are very different.
This is what you are voting for. It's more than one or two issues or the person, it's the platform they represent.
Your vote counts, you can make a difference!
Mary Lindner
Brainerd