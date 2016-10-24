Reader Opinion: Re-elect Nolan
Stewart Mills seems a little confused on free trade.
When in public, he says he doesn't support free trade agreements like TPP because it would ship good paying jobs overseas. But in private conversations with wealthy donors, he's been caught saying that he is in favor of free trade. Which is it Mr. Mills?
Rick Nolan has been perfectly clear about where he stands: strongly in opposition of TPP and strongly in support of fair trade. Nolan has fought tirelessly and succeeded in increasing the tariffs on cheap and foreign subsidized steel that has flooded the market and caused a loss in American jobs. Congressman Nolan has brought attention to the effects of this crisis nationally and will continue to fight for American jobs and for us when he's re-elected.
Dave Butcher
Pequot Lakes