Reader Opinion: Re-elect Nolan

Rick Nolan has been perfectly clear about where he stands: strongly in opposition of TPP and strongly in support of fair trade. Nolan has fought tirelessly and succeeded in increasing the tariffs on cheap and foreign subsidized steel that has flooded the market and caused a loss in American jobs. Congressman Nolan has brought attention to the effects of this crisis nationally and will continue to fight for American jobs and for us when he's re-elected.

Dave Butcher

Pequot Lakes