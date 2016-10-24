Reader Opinion: Heaven help us

I am amazed that any Christian would think the best person for president of the United States is the man who mocks and insults the handicap, POWs, his opponents, and anyone who disagrees with him. He says nobody respects women more than him but publicly bragged how he gets away with molesting them because he is a star and degrades others because of their appearance. He incites riots and spews hatred. He claims that everything is rigged against him but is his own worst enemy every time he opens his mouth. If this is the man who exemplifies the American spirit, heaven help us. If this is what you learn from the good book, maybe you should find some other reading material. Or turn on the TV and watch some news channels.