Reader Opinion: Sick of it

I do not believe these women's accusations against Trump. Why are they coming out of the woodwork now, not when there were many candidates who were trying to the nomination to be on the ticket? Women can be aggressive and vindictive. The media is so biased. During the time he was being vilified, there was nothing about Hillary's mistakes as secretary of state. While she was being questioned by Congress about Benghazi, she said, "What difference does it make?" To the families, a lot of difference. Nothing about the illegal donations to their foundation. How about Bill's peccadillos, lying to all Americans about sexual affairs? He should have been impeached!