Reader Opinion: Sick of it
I do not believe these women's accusations against Trump. Why are they coming out of the woodwork now, not when there were many candidates who were trying to the nomination to be on the ticket? Women can be aggressive and vindictive. The media is so biased. During the time he was being vilified, there was nothing about Hillary's mistakes as secretary of state. While she was being questioned by Congress about Benghazi, she said, "What difference does it make?" To the families, a lot of difference. Nothing about the illegal donations to their foundation. How about Bill's peccadillos, lying to all Americans about sexual affairs? He should have been impeached!
If the Founding Fathers were writing the laws we live by for today's society the Congress would have term limits like the president. No lifetime appointments for judges. Folks, we have the foxes in the hen house. Don't vote for incumbents. We need change and to get rid of career politicians. FDR said when he signed Social Security that no damn politicians could touch it. Congress has raped it. I'm an 88-year-old woman who has voted in every election since I was 21. The running for office gets longer, more money spent and nastier. The American people are sick of it.
Ramona Pedersen
Longville